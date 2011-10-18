BT Livermore

New Portfolio Site Header

bigtime illustration typography lettering web design
I've been working on re-tooling my portfolio site for quite some time. Finished this header graphic today. All hand lettered and colored digitally.

I've been sort of obsessing over these swooshy banner shapes lately, so it felt appropriate to incorporate it into the new design.

Posted on Oct 18, 2011
