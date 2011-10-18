New Portfolio Site Header

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I've been working on re-tooling my portfolio site for quite some time. Finished this header graphic today. All hand lettered and colored digitally.
I've been sort of obsessing over these swooshy banner shapes lately, so it felt appropriate to incorporate it into the new design.