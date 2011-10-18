Todd Zaki Warfel

Plan Cards Hover State

webapp plans pricing css3
Been working on the pricing page for a SaSS-based real-time collaborative analytics app. It's all CSS3. Not an image in sight.

Headings and CTA buttons are Myriad Pro. Body text is Tisa OT via Typekit.

Posted on Oct 18, 2011
