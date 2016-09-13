Hannah Mezzadri

Popsicle Illustrations v1

Hannah Mezzadri
Hannah Mezzadri
  • Save
Popsicle Illustrations v1 ice cream summer sketch flat popsicles illustration
Popsicle Illustrations v1 ice cream summer sketch flat popsicles illustration
Download color palette
  1. popsicle.png
  2. popsicle-full.png
View all tags
Posted on Sep 13, 2016
Hannah Mezzadri
Hannah Mezzadri
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Hannah Mezzadri

View profile
    • Like