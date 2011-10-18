Sam Vermette

Shows 2.5 has landed!

shows app appsite dark glow music concerts artists
In case you missed it, I just launched a huge update for my Shows app. Check out the new app site or get it straight from the App Store.

Posted on Oct 18, 2011
