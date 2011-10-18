Michele Rosenthal

Guideposts Spot 2

Michele Rosenthal
Michele Rosenthal
Hire Me
  • Save
Guideposts Spot 2 editorial illustration digital vector spot complete pencil ribbon candle flame fire tea teabag
Download color palette

Spot illustrations for the January issue of Guideposts Magazine.

Michele Rosenthal
Michele Rosenthal
Freelance illustrator of colorful vector scenes
Hire Me

More by Michele Rosenthal

View profile
    • Like