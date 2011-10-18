Kjegwan Leihitu

WQBD initiative business card

Kjegwan Leihitu
Kjegwan Leihitu
Hire Me
  • Save
WQBD initiative business card wqbd without question beyond doubt business card
Download color palette

The WQBD Initiative business card.
Without Question and Beyond Doubt.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2011
Kjegwan Leihitu
Kjegwan Leihitu
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Kjegwan Leihitu

View profile
    • Like