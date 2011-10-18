Brendan Falkowski

SGS Photography Identity

Brendan Falkowski
Brendan Falkowski
  • Save
SGS Photography Identity identity logo sgs photography photographer
Download color palette

A collapsable identity mark designed for SGS Photography's realigned website and print materials.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2011
Brendan Falkowski
Brendan Falkowski

More by Brendan Falkowski

View profile
    • Like