James Bratten

SkinnyD Design Studio

James Bratten
James Bratten
  • Save
SkinnyD Design Studio graphic design typography skinnyd
Download color palette

Working on a new logo for my design studio before I launch as an official LLC sometime this winter!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2011
James Bratten
James Bratten

More by James Bratten

View profile
    • Like