Halloween Video Wall

Halloween Video Wall halloween illustration monster phone funny cartoon
A motion graphic piece I designed and animated for the Microsoft Store's panoramic video wall. The final video resolution was like 57000 x 1080 pixels.

You checkout the video for this piece here: http://vimeo.com/sketchypictures/halloween

Posted on Oct 18, 2011
