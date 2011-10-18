Matt Braun

Delittle Chromatic

Matt Braun
Matt Braun
Hire Me
  • Save
Delittle Chromatic wood type revival delittle font
Download color palette

The full face of Wood Type Revival's Delittle Chromatic.

Available here: http://www.woodtyperevival.com/

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2011
Matt Braun
Matt Braun
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Matt Braun

View profile
    • Like