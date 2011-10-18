Bryan Garvin

Book Style Layout - Updated

Book Style Layout - Updated web design
Added a few more elements, including different header style (which you can see now). Overall, I think it's continuing to get better and better. Really pleased w/ how it's turning out.

Rebound of
Book-Style Layout
Posted on Oct 18, 2011
