Matt Anderson

Sidebar Category Tabs & Buttons

Matt Anderson
Matt Anderson
Hire Me
  • Save
Sidebar Category Tabs & Buttons ui buttons sidebar light modern grey
Download color palette

Just a quick little shot of a "portion" of the sidebar which displays the categories for the post. The "print" button is displaying the hover state. Thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2011
Matt Anderson
Matt Anderson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Matt Anderson

View profile
    • Like