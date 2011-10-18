Bryan Bell

Bryan Bell
Bryan Bell
Chat Simply Logo logo chatsimple group chat messaging notification bubble word bubble cs
Chat Simply is sending out the first batch of beta invitations TOMORROW (10/19). Go to http://chatsimply.com if you haven't already signed up for an invite!

Chat Simply UI by the ever impressive @abenson

Posted on Oct 18, 2011
Bryan Bell
Bryan Bell

