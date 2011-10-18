𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕶𝖆𝖓𝖊

Monster Print screen print monster ink photo print
An in progress peek at my piece for the Monster Show this Saturday at Masthead Print Studio. This handsome fella is an Annunaki...

Posted on Oct 18, 2011
