Charles Riccardi

Mobile Wireframes

Charles Riccardi
Charles Riccardi
Hire Me
  • Save
Mobile Wireframes iphone mobile wireframes monochromatic highlight magenta ux
Download color palette

Created some mobile wireframes while at my old job. Tried to make them a bit more interesting, and fun.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2011
Charles Riccardi
Charles Riccardi
Hello :)
Hire Me

More by Charles Riccardi

View profile
    • Like