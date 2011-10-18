MisterAO

Skate Detail1

Skate Detail1
Detail from another skate deck.
"Against the Grey" exhibition.
acrylics on wood

check all my work from the exhibition here-->
http://www.behance.net/gallery/Against-The-Grey/2309102

Posted on Oct 18, 2011
