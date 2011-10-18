Paul Randall

Devil-ish diagram

Whilst working on an infographic, it struck me that the lines look a little too much like a devils tail, no?

For the next iteration, I plan on making the lines thicker as well as possibly angling the arrowheads.

Posted on Oct 18, 2011
