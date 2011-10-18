Albin H Wilén

32px

Albin H Wilén
Albin H Wilén
  • Save
32px idevice 32px paper cd speech bubble
Download color palette

Seems there just aren't enough 32px icons in the world yet… ;) Might make a few more and offer a .psd download. C&C welcome!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2011
Albin H Wilén
Albin H Wilén

More by Albin H Wilén

View profile
    • Like