Shawn Huddleston

Century Club | Nature

Shawn Huddleston
Shawn Huddleston
  • Save
Century Club | Nature
Download color palette

Full project here: http://www.behance.net/gallery/Century-Club-Nature/2338026

What do you do when you're working from home and you need to keep the kids busy so you can get things done? Tell 'em to go out and collect 100 Stones, 100 Leaves, 100 Twigs, and 100 Acorns and make a photo project out of it. Everyone wins!

Posted on Oct 18, 2011
Shawn Huddleston
Shawn Huddleston

More by Shawn Huddleston

View profile
    • Like