Intestinal Typography

Intestinal Typography guts screenprint
Working on a new concert poster. It's going to be guts coming out of Bambi. I have no idea how I could incorporate the secondary info on this. It's laid out on a 11x17 page horizontally. Thoughts?

Posted on Oct 18, 2011
