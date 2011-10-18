Kurt Madsen

iCloud Sync

icloud iphone ipad macbook adobe ideas
I was recruited to create the illustrations for an update of an iOS/Mac app that I use on a daily basis.

I'm thrilled to be contributing to it now. More to come soon.

Note (mostly for @Scribner's benefit): The preliminary sketches and designs were created in Adobe Ideas on an iPad 2. Cleanup was then done in Adobe Illustrator (CS5).

Posted on Oct 18, 2011
