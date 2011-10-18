Tony Krol

Laser engraved wood sign for the office.

I share an office with two other companies and we had these signs made. They are pretty dang awesome. This one is for Core Training and Consulting, an iThing consulting company here in Tampa.

Posted on Oct 18, 2011
