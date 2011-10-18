Mackey Saturday

And

Mackey Saturday
Mackey Saturday
Hire Me
  • Save
And ampersand logo clothing icon
Download color palette

Central portion of a lock up logo for some cool guys doing good things with threads.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2011
Mackey Saturday
Mackey Saturday
Identity design the world can believe in.
Hire Me

More by Mackey Saturday

View profile
    • Like