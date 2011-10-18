Rochelle Pennington

A hint of lime

Rochelle Pennington
Rochelle Pennington
Hire Me
  • Save
A hint of lime text-shadow ul unordered list drop down armitage georgia products collections categories organization menu navigation header
Download color palette

Creative design provided by the fellas at Fellow Inc. in Minneapolis. However, this mega drop down is my baby - play with it at http://illumecandles.com.

LAUNCHED: Whereoware just launched http://illumecandles.com. Super flexible CMS, @font-face, swanky product display + even a cinemagraph GIF! It was a labor of love, and we think it turned out great!

Rochelle Pennington
Rochelle Pennington
Design Leader & Digital Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Rochelle Pennington

View profile
    • Like