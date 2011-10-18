A hint of lime

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Creative design provided by the fellas at Fellow Inc. in Minneapolis. However, this mega drop down is my baby - play with it at http://illumecandles.com.
LAUNCHED: Whereoware just launched http://illumecandles.com. Super flexible CMS, @font-face, swanky product display + even a cinemagraph GIF! It was a labor of love, and we think it turned out great!