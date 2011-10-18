I made some more icons for this set :) Ignore the proportions of the iPhone/iPad... I might make a pen to go with the journal (i literally just put the pencil there to see how it'd look). Feedback is welcome :) I don't like the clouds on the weather icon - I'll see what I can do about those.

How many more should I make? I think I'm at 24/25 icons at the moment.

I should post a preview of all of them together, I've changed the older ones quite a bit since I posted them.