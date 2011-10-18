Nader Boraie

Winter Zip-up Teaser

Nader Boraie
Nader Boraie
Hire Me
  • Save
Winter Zip-up Teaser winter hoodie zip-up texture labyrinth maze snowflake
Download color palette

Teaser shot of "Winter" - Part of the Labyrinth Fall / Winter collection just released 10.17.11
Check it out at: http://www.labyrinth-clothing.com
Printed on an amazingly soft tri-navy american apparel zip-up hoodie.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2011
Nader Boraie
Nader Boraie
Specializing in Branding & Strategy
Hire Me

More by Nader Boraie

View profile
    • Like