🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Nick named the “king of sheep” Altai Argali weigh 400-500 pounds. The male's horns and skull can weigh up to 75 pounds (not including the jaw). They live in herds between 2 and 100 animals segregated by sex (except during mating season). Altai Argali graze up to 10,000 feet above sea level in the hills of Western Mongolia.