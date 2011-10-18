Liz Masters

Altai Argali

Altai Argali altai argali king of sheep sheep mountains herd
Nick named the “king of sheep” Altai Argali weigh 400-500 pounds. The male's horns and skull can weigh up to 75 pounds (not including the jaw). They live in herds between 2 and 100 animals segregated by sex (except during mating season). Altai Argali graze up to 10,000 feet above sea level in the hills of Western Mongolia.

Posted on Oct 18, 2011
