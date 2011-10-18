Welsh Mountain Pony

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Welsh Mountain Ponies are known for their good temperament and are considered the most beautiful of all pony breeds. It is believed that they descended from the prehistoric Celtic pony. Adapted to the harsh terrain of the moors, they are hardy anaimals who even enjoy climbing mountain slopes. In the past, these ponies were employed to plough fields and work in coal in mines.