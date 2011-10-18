Lim Heng Swee

Yay

Lim Heng Swee
Lim Heng Swee
  • Save
Yay illustration ilovedoodle lim heng swee print poster art humor fun smile coffee yay happy yeah peace t-shirt threadless
Download color palette

T-shirt design up for scoring at Threadless! Need your vote:
http://www.threadless.com/submission/377022/YAY

Lim Heng Swee
Lim Heng Swee

More by Lim Heng Swee

View profile
    • Like