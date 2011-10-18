Ryan Coughlin

Trail Blaze

Ryan Coughlin
Ryan Coughlin
Hire Me
  • Save
Trail Blaze outdoor agency marketing blaze
Download color palette

Working with a fun client on a company they're starting up helping brands with marketing strategies and product design. They wanted a super clean and minimal design with only the "blaze" red accenting the design.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2011
Ryan Coughlin
Ryan Coughlin
Design @ Robin
Hire Me

More by Ryan Coughlin

View profile
    • Like