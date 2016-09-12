Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Style Savor Logo

Style Savor Logo branding brand label coat-hanger mockup fashion savor style design logo
An experimental logo I did for a startup fashion company.
Oh, the coat-hanger uses the top half of the S. Neat, huh? :)

Posted on Sep 12, 2016
