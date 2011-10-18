Joshua Stipancic

Hipster Vampire - Sketch 1

Hipster Vampire - Sketch 1 hipster vampire illustration halloween sketch
My friend Craig Robson dribbbled a halloween project from beginning to end. I'm going to try to do the same!

Rebound of
wolfstyle
By Craig Robson
Posted on Oct 18, 2011
