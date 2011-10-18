Ryan Putnam

Vectips Character

Vectips Character vector illustrator character avatar illustration texture wacom
Working on an update to the Vectips character. Originally it was based on me, but after almost four years, I needed to add some girth to be more accurate :)

Posted on Oct 18, 2011
