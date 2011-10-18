Emir Ayouni

Tracklab Logo Exploration 2

Tracklab Logo Exploration 2 growcase logo tracklab film photography music music studio melbourne australia camera projector hamster wheel running lens speaker retro logo design logo designer
Ok, reworked this quite a lot.

The client asked me if I could convey the message through the logo that the studio will also work with Film and Photography, apart from just the Music.

So I wanted to incorporate that into the logo without crowding it too much.

How do you guys perceive the concept? Do you get a music/film/photo/lab feeling?

I welcome all and any feedback as usual. Thanks in advance.

Rebound of
Tracklab Logo Exploration
By Emir Ayouni
