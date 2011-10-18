Working on a logo for the Tatuana Trading Company which specializes in honoring tradition, culture, and nature of Guatemala by finding food treasures locally produced by small rural communities including chocolates, coffee alternatives, tea's, spices and other foods. The name comes from a famous legend in Guatemala: Tatuana was a beautiful woman that came to a small town and bewitched everyone. Spanish soldiers, declaring her a witch, put her in jail. When they were going to put her on trial, a soldier came to her jail cell and found it empty. She mysteriously disappeared, leaving behind only one thing: a drawing of a ship on the wall. It is said she climbed in the ship and sailed away. So lives on the legend of Tatuana...