Collin Corcoran

Giraffage - Comfort Album Artwork

Collin Corcoran
Collin Corcoran
  • Save
Giraffage - Comfort Album Artwork giraffage music album art typography design image corealis
Download color palette

One of my album artwork comps for Giraffage's upcoming album 'Comfort'

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2011
Collin Corcoran
Collin Corcoran

More by Collin Corcoran

View profile
    • Like