Design For Good Poster pt. 2

Design For Good Poster pt. 2 books stack type red pink white archive antique extended
Continuing to work through this poster design. Probably going to work some variation into type more.

Rebound of
Design For Good Poster
By Mike Rogers
Posted on Oct 18, 2011
