Gert van Duinen

Viveni

Gert van Duinen
Gert van Duinen
Hire Me
  • Save
Viveni logotype custom type design viveni iterior design logo designer identity designer icon designer symbol designer iconographer iconography typography
Download color palette

From the 2009 archive. Logotype design for Viveni - Interior Design

Gert van Duinen
Gert van Duinen
Expert Logo Design & Brand Identity
Hire Me

More by Gert van Duinen

View profile
    • Like