Kelli Lambiase

Mind Lab Logo concept

Kelli Lambiase
Kelli Lambiase
  • Save
Mind Lab Logo concept branding identity design
Download color palette

Mark concept for an educational dept in a hospital.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2011
Kelli Lambiase
Kelli Lambiase

More by Kelli Lambiase

View profile
    • Like