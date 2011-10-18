Solveig Petch | Petchy

Sparkel 10L

Solveig Petch | Petchy
Solveig Petch | Petchy
  • Save
Sparkel 10L packaging
Download color palette

Design for 10 litre bucket of wall filler. The aim was for the illustration to reflect the typical "swipe" movement of applying filler with a spatula. The lid is red by default, so we had to make it work with the design.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2011
Solveig Petch | Petchy
Solveig Petch | Petchy

More by Solveig Petch | Petchy

View profile
    • Like