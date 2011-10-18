Haziq Mir

Just A Pricing Table

Haziq Mir
Haziq Mir
  • Save
Just A Pricing Table pricing table grid helvetica
Download color palette

Hadn't done anything since long. So, decided to open Photoshop and combine some ideas. And here is the result. Your opinions are asked for :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2011
Haziq Mir
Haziq Mir

More by Haziq Mir

View profile
    • Like