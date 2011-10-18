Daniel Eden

Subscribe

Daniel Eden
Daniel Eden
  • Save
Subscribe yellow form validation web css3 css web design
Download color palette

Getting my kicks out of form and mobile design. The interaction with this thing is lovely, can't wait to launch it!

A20d20051f6a47f0e536c8be526e1ce8
Rebound of
Refinements and additions
By Daniel Eden
View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2011
Daniel Eden
Daniel Eden

More by Daniel Eden

View profile
    • Like