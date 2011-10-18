Shaun Cuff

Typeface uppercase study

typeface typography condensed
Almost finished designing the uppercase set for this typeface. Making good progress with the lowercase set so expect a few dribbbles in the coming days...

Posted on Oct 18, 2011
    • Like