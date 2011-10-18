Gilbert Pellegrom

Nivo Gallery

Gilbert Pellegrom
Gilbert Pellegrom
  • Save
Nivo Gallery nivo jquery plugin nivo gallery
Download color palette

Today I launched the Nivo Slider's sister product, Nivo Gallery aimed at being more of a full blown photo gallery experience rather than simply an image slider.

9cb109f7a01cdfaca54288f37c7877dd
Rebound of
Something New
By Gilbert Pellegrom
View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2011
Gilbert Pellegrom
Gilbert Pellegrom

More by Gilbert Pellegrom

View profile
    • Like