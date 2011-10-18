Nico Prat

Feline growl theme dark mac notification roar
First Growl theme. Very simple, with a little "translate" effect (from top to bottom).

You can download it here.

Install
Double clic or copy file to Users/you/Library/Application Support/Growl/Plugins/
(thanks @Ben Roe)

Posted on Oct 18, 2011
