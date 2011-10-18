Vance Reeser

Rough Discovery

Vance Reeser
Vance Reeser
  • Save
Rough Discovery blacklake photoshop animation rough
Download color palette

Very rough animation done in Photoshop. Hes on the lake floor brushing some moss off of an object that I'm keeping secret for now.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2011
Vance Reeser
Vance Reeser

More by Vance Reeser

View profile
    • Like