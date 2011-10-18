Bart Kowalski

Piwo Neptuna (WIP)

Piwo Neptuna (WIP) beer label neptune
Making a beer label for my dad's home brew as a Xmas gift. It's based on our home town of Gdansk, Poland. The King Neptune is a landmark of Gdansk.

I think I may need to find a different picture of the statue as it doesn't fit the way I had hoped.

It's a bit patriotic ;)

Posted on Oct 18, 2011
