Leo Lin

Icons changes when logged in

Leo Lin
Leo Lin
  • Save
Icons changes when logged in icook website icon button
Download color palette

After login, "Login" icon will change from Facebook to a smiley face. And if you have drafts, the "Write" icon will show the draft counts.

The appearance of icon is controlled by CSS.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2011
Leo Lin
Leo Lin

More by Leo Lin

View profile
    • Like