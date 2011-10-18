Tentacle characters

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
An in-progress character sheet for the second story in the book I'm illustrating. You can see the color palette in the upper-left, plus some merpeople, the huge dog, twin boys, and the sad-sack dad beside his scary wife. I'll rebound once I've got the drawings and colors all worked out.