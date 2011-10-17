Amber Welch

Brrum - AKA Motorcycle (According to Wyatt -- he's 2!)

Amber Welch
Amber Welch
  • Save
Brrum - AKA Motorcycle (According to Wyatt -- he's 2!) motorcycle brrum orange banner stripes
Download color palette

Thought it would be fun to document a few funny quotes/sayings from my 2-year-old son. Full version here:
http://d.pr/DJ2C

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2011
Amber Welch
Amber Welch

More by Amber Welch

View profile
    • Like